PM Modi congratulates Bhagwant Mann, says ‘Will work together for Punjab’s growth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, after he took the Chief Minister's oath on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that they will work together for Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congratulations to Shri BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people”," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier last week, PM Modi congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their historic win in the state.

Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state at a massive swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday.

Mann said the new government is “for all". “I appeal to you all ( newly elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. The AAP is fighting for values of martyrs. We are the government for all I thank you all and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," he said after taking the oath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders were wearing yellow turbans at the ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Twitter account too shared a tweet, congratulating Mann, saying “Punjab di Aan, Baan aur Shaan, Sardar"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Political leaders expressed their best wishes to the newly elected Punjab CM on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin greeted Mann and said his state and Punjab share "a long history" of being vocal about linguistic rights and rights of the states.

"My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing-in as chief minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu and Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights and rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab a successful tenure," Stalin tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Mann and hoped that Punjab, under his leadership, develops further with the support of the people of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congratulate Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab. I wish under your leadership, the state develops further with the support of the people of the state. Best wishes," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the chief minister-designate of Punjab ahead of his oath-taking ceremony and hoped the state will flourish under his leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected chief minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood and new perspective will flourish in Punjab, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.