PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning Sri Lankan presidential polls

Gotabaya Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sri Lanka People's Front party Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential polls.
Sri Lanka People's Front party Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential polls.(REUTERS Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning the Sri Lankan presidential polls and said he looks forward to further deepen relations between the two nations.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

“Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections.I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region,” Modi tweeted.

