PM Modi congratulates ISRO for launch of 36 satellites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with other public space agencies for the successful launch of India's largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket/OneWeb India-2 Mission with 36 satellites. He said the recent launch has reinforced India's leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of ‘Aatmanirbharta’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on yet another successful launch of LVM3 with 36 @OneWeb satellites. It reinforces India’s leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

LVM3 is a three-staged rocket and its first and second stages are fired using liquid fuel and the third using the cryogenic engine. It is the second commercial launch of a batch of 36 first generation satellites weighing 5,805 kgs. The first batch of equal number of satellites were launched on October 23, 2022. These satellites will be placed into a 450 kms circular orbit with an inclination of about 87.4 degree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UK-based Network Access Association Limited (OneWeb) has inked a deal to launch 72 satellites into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments and businesses. It is the 18th launch for OneWeb and the second this year for ISRO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON