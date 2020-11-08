PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:48 IST

Joining the rank of global leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his astounding victory and said that he looks forward to strengthening India’s ties with the world’s strongest economy.

“Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights,” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Political leaders from around the world were quick to congratulate Joe Biden after US networks declared him the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

As crowds poured onto the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration and former US president Barack Obama hailed Biden’s win as “decisive” and “historic”

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden’s promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Additionally, Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office.

Biden had a 273 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, having won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to put him over the 270 he needed to secure the presidency, according to Edison Research.

(With inputs from Agencies)