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PM Modi delays departure from Delhi airport to avoid inconvenience for NEET aspirants

With the NEET examination scheduled to begin at 2 pm, he delayed his departure to ensure that students faced no inconvenience.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 04:19 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi Airport on Sunday to ensure that students faced no inconvenience in reaching their NEET examination centres and that traffic movement remained smooth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wait at Delhi Airport instead of heading directly to his residence after arriving at around 1:15 pm on Sunday.(AP)

After arriving at around 1:15 pm, the Prime Minister chose to wait at the airport instead of heading directly to his residence, with the NEET examination scheduled to begin at 2 pm, according to news agency ANI.

 
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