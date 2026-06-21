PM Modi delays departure from Delhi airport to avoid inconvenience for NEET aspirants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from Delhi Airport on Sunday to ensure that students faced no inconvenience in reaching their NEET examination centres and that traffic movement remained smooth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wait at Delhi Airport instead of heading directly to his residence after arriving at around 1:15 pm on Sunday.(AP)

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After arriving at around 1:15 pm, the Prime Minister chose to wait at the airport instead of heading directly to his residence, with the NEET examination scheduled to begin at 2 pm, according to news agency ANI.

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