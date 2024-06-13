PM Modi departs for G7 summit in Italy; Israel conflict and Ukraine war in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for Italy to participate in the G7 summit. Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said in an official statement that he is glad that his first visit after winning the elections is to Italy, and that India is committed maintain its strategic partnership with the country on the sidelines of the meeting. PM Narendra Modi departs for Italy for G7 summit

This is the prime minister's first foreign visit after he won the 2024 general elections and was sworn in for the third consecutive term in office. PM Modi is travelling to Apulia region, where the G7 Outreach Summit is being conducted on June 14.

Ahead of his departure for Italy, PM Modi said that G7 Outreach Summit an opportunity to deliberate on issues crucial for Global South. He said focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean during the discussions.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on 14 June 2024. I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi further said in his statement, “During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South. I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit.”

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, PM Modi is set to hold bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. He is also scheduled to meet with Pope Francis in Italy.

It will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

This year, the key focus of the G7 summit is expected to be on the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be addressing a session during the summit.