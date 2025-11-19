PM Modi describes Sathya Sai Baba as ‘embodiment of universal love’, hails his ‘spirit of service’

Describing spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba as an embodiment of universal love, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the spiritual leader’s message of love and service continues to inspire millions of people across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at the Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. (PMO)

The Prime Minister made the remarks while taking part in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. Accompanied by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, Modi offered prayers at Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba at Prashanti Nilayam and paid tributes to the late spiritual leader.

Addressing the gathering at Hill View Stadium, the Prime Minister said Sathya Sai Baba stood as a symbol of compassion, service and universal brotherhood. “Though Baba is not physically among us today, his love continues to remain with us. His teachings have transformed countless lives across the country. Millions of his devotees continue to serve humanity,” Modi said.

He praised the Sri Sathya Sai organisations for their work in drinking water supply, healthcare, education and disaster relief, calling Puttaparthi a “sacred land with a special divine energy”.

Modi said Sathya Sai Baba’s message reflected the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). “Love all, serve all — this remains the guiding principle of the Baba-founded institutions. Sathya Sai organisations continue to provide rural development, free healthcare and social service across India,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister recalled the role of Sai Seva Dal volunteers during the Bhuj earthquake and highlighted Sai Baba’s contributions in drinking water supply projects through 3,000km of pipelines. The free healthcare institutions established by Baba continue to serve lakhs of people, the PM said.

Modi cited India’s expanding social security schemes and the success of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which now has over 40 million accounts with deposits of ₹3.25 lakh crore. “As a Varanasi MP, I facilitated deposits for 27,000 girl children under the scheme,” he said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister handed over Gir cows to poor families through the Sathya Sai Trust, calling it a transformative step for rural livelihoods. He urged citizens to strengthen the ‘Vocal for local’ movement and support local economies.

Chief minister Naidu described Sri Sathya Sai Baba as “the divine presence we witnessed on this earth”. He said Sathya Sai Baba represented love, peace, and service, and lived for universal well-being.

“His teachings of ‘love all, serve all; help ever, hurt never’ are a guiding force for humanity. He influenced people from diverse countries and even inspired atheists towards spirituality,” he said.

Naidu recalled Baba’s affectionate address to devotees as ‘bangaru’ (dear one), calling it unforgettable. He said the Sathya Sai educational institutions, from primary to higher education, provide free, values-based education to thousands.

“The Sai educational network includes 102 institutions serving around 60,000 students. Superspeciality hospitals, general hospitals and mobile medical services continue to provide free treatment every day,” he said.

The chief minister recounted Baba’s initiative to provide drinking water to Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamil Nadu — projects executed at a cost of over ₹550 crore, covering 1,600 villages and benefiting more than 3 million people. “Another ₹250 crore was spent on modernising the Chennai drinking water system,” he recalled.

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and a set of postal stamps honouring Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life and teachings.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too recalled their spiritual association with Sathya Sai Baba on the occasion.