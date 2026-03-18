PM Modi dials Kuwait Crown Prince, conveys Eid greetings, discusses Strait of Hormuz
PM Modi conveyed Eid greetings to the Crown Prince, while also condemning the strikes on Kuwait.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and discussed the situation in West Asia.
PM Modi conveyed Eid greetings to the Crown Prince, while also condemning the strikes on Kuwait. “Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
He further stated, “We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
PM Modi reiterated that the ensuring of safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is the “foremost priority.” “We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability,” he said.
The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for “continued support for the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait.” This was PM Modi's second phone call with Al-Sabah since the start of the West Asia conflict.
This comes a day after PM Modi dialled United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the conversation, PM Modi discussed the recent developments in West Asia, and safe passage through Strait of Hormuz. The Prime Minister has spoken to leaders of several Arab countries in recent days.
India has repeatedly stressed on the security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia, including some four million in the UAE. Earlier this month, PM Modi spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the ongoing tensions.
During his phone call with these leaders, PM Modi had condemned and expressed concern at the attacks in the Gulf countries, while also discussing the security of the Indian community members there.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More