PM Modi dials Kuwait Crown Prince, conveys Eid greetings, discusses Strait of Hormuz

He further stated, “We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

PM Modi conveyed Eid greetings to the Crown Prince, while also condemning the strikes on Kuwait. “Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and discussed the situation in West Asia.

PM Modi reiterated that the ensuring of safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is the “foremost priority.” “We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for “continued support for the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait.” This was PM Modi's second phone call with Al-Sabah since the start of the West Asia conflict.

This comes a day after PM Modi dialled United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the conversation, PM Modi discussed the recent developments in West Asia, and safe passage through Strait of Hormuz. The Prime Minister has spoken to leaders of several Arab countries in recent days.

India has repeatedly stressed on the security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia, including some four million in the UAE. Earlier this month, PM Modi spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the ongoing tensions.

During his phone call with these leaders, PM Modi had condemned and expressed concern at the attacks in the Gulf countries, while also discussing the security of the Indian community members there.