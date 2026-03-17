PM Modi speaks to UAE President, stresses on safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” said Modi.

The PM also discussed the need for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Modi also extended his greetings for Eid to the UAE leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates. During this call, the two leaders discussed the rising tensions in the West Asian region.

“We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” he added further.

Days after the strikes against UAE began, PM Modi spoke with the UAE President and expressed India's solidarity with Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders spoke after Iran continued with missile and drone strikes against several West Asian countries with US military bases, including the UAE, in retaliation for the joint Israel-US air strikes on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military leaders.

Three weeks into the war, the strikes on UAE cities continue, with a death toll of around eight.