PM Modi discusses Middle East conflict with leaders of Oman, Kuwait, Qatar; flags security of Indian nationals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the ongoing tensions in Middle East over US-Iran conflict, a day after he held conversation with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Jordan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah. (narendramodi.in)

The phone call with the Middle East leaders comes even as the conflict between Iran and the US has spread to the wider region, shutting down airspace, threatening oil supplies and energy infrastructure.

During the telephonic conversation with the leaders of Kuwait and Oman, PM Modi expressed concern at the attacks in the Gulf countries and discussed the security of the Indian community residing there. Shortly after, the prime minister spoke to Qatar Amir and condemned attacks on Doha during the ongoing strikes.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Iran and the Gulf region following the outbreak of the conflict.

The MEA also said that the safety and the well-being of around one crore Indian nationals in the Middle East remains a major concern.

On Monday, PM Modi spoke with Saudi Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and backed the restoration of peace and stability in the region, adding that India condemns the attacks on the two countries.

PM said he and Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that the “earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance”. He also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in “these difficult times”.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday reached out to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE's Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, while also speaking with Iran's Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israel's Gideon Sa'ar.

While more than 700 people have died in Iran, the conflict goes on with strikes in the Gulf nations, along with Israel.