Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi dials Naveen Patnaik, enquires about his health, invites him to Delhi

PTI |
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:16 pm IST

Hospital sources said that the health condition of the BJD chief has improved, and he is “now stable”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, and enquired about his health condition, said a statement issued by the BJD supremo.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a hospital due to dehydration.(ANI Video Grab)
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a hospital due to dehydration.(ANI Video Grab)

The PM wished Patnaik a speedy recovery and suggested that the leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly should take rest for some time.

“PM Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen Patnaik today in the hospital. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery,” the statement, issued by the office of the leader of opposition, said.

It also said, "The PM suggested that Patnaik should take rest for some time, and invited him to come to Delhi soon."

Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare here on Sunday evening for dehydration.

Hospital sources said that the health condition of the BJD chief has improved, and he is "now stable".

Patnaik also urged party supporters to come to his residence, Naveen Niwas, after his discharge from the hospital.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi dials Naveen Patnaik, enquires about his health, invites him to Delhi
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On