PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters for jobs in government departments and organisations at a Rozgar Mela on Monday. A newly-inducted recruit poses for photos with a cutout of PM Modi after receiving her appointment letter at a Rozgar Mela in Dehradun on Monday. (PTI)

“Today marks a new beginning for thousands of youth in the country. Your years of dreams have come true, years of hard work have paid off. This outgoing year of 2024 is bringing new happiness to you. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you and your families,” Modi said as he virtually addressed the Mela.

Modi said that in the last one and a half years, the government has offered about one million permanent jobs.

In a press release, the prime minister’s office said that the Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country and recruitments are taking place for central government’s ministries and departments.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, called the event an “event management stunt”. “To hide his promise of giving ‘2 crore jobs every year’, he has to do such whitewashing from time to time. RTI has revealed that 9.56 lakh posts are vacant in 80 departments of the central government alone,” he said in a post on X. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had actually “abolished 5.1 lakh” positions by selling Indian government’s shares in public sector units.

Earlier in the November episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi had announced that the government will host a Vikasit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on January 11 and 12 in Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to celebrate Youth Day.