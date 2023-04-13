PM announces 71,000 new jobs for youths, hails Centre’s ‘policies and strategies’

Our government is committed to provide the right opportunities for the country’s talented youths so that we can achieve the resolutions of a developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter Photo)

In his address, the prime minister distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various government departments and organisations across the country.

The new recruits will join various posts under the government of India, including the railways, police services, postal services, education, tax department, among others.

“Today you are starting your journey as a government servant,” the PM said while congratulating the candidates who received their appointment letters.

He continued, “In this journey, one should always remember those things which you used to feel as an ordinary citizen. Each one of you will affect the life of a common man through your work in one way or the other.”

Highlighting that the recruitment process is being taken up at a fast pace under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states in India, the PM remarked that the Centre is committed to provide the right opportunities for the “talent and energy of youth”.

Noting that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the PM said “New India” is moving with policies and strategies that have opened the doors for new possibilities all across the world.

Amidst the global challenges of recession and the Covid-19 pandemic, the world sees India as a gateway of opportunities, he said.

“After 2014, India adopted a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive stance of the earlier times. This has resulted in a situation where this third decade of the 21st century is witnessing opportunities for employment and self-employment that were unimaginable earlier. Youth is finding such sectors which did not even exist ten years ago,” he said.

Referring to a report showing startups in India have created over 40 lakh direct or indirect jobs, the PM hailed the success of the start-up sector in the country.

The prime minister emphasised on the achievements of the current government in different sectors, including the railways, metro lines, roads, energy, along with those before 2014. In the past nine years, 40,000 kilometres of rail lines were electrified, the laying of metro lines increased to six kilometres per month compared to 600 metres per month before 2014, while the expansion of gas pipelines has gone up to 630 districts from 70, he said, adding that the number of airports too has gone up to 148 from 74 before 2014.

Speaking about the improvement in the health sector in the past nine years, PM Modi said today there are 660 medical colleges in India compared to 400 in 2014.

“More than25 million houses of the three crore houses under PMAY have been constructed in villages, more than 10 crore toilets, more than 1.5 lakh wellness centres and mechanisation have increased in the agriculture sector. All this has created massive employment opportunities,” Modi said.

The PM underlined that 80 million got the opportunity to start new businesses under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY) with Rs. 23 lakh crore worth of bank guarantee-free loans, among which a majority were women.

PM Modi emphasised that efforts should be made to improve the lives of the common man, and that this is an opportunity for all citizens to contribute to the development and growth of the country in making India a completely developed nation by 2047.

The Rozgar Mela is a central government programme under which the government plans to provide jobs to at least 1 million people before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the government, the Rozgar Mela “is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation and is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development”.