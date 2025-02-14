PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting: Defence, $500 billion trade deal amid tariff tension | Key points

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks on Thursday and announced various measures to strengthen ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discuss trade, AI, and defence ties.(X-@narendramodi)

The talks at the White House came just hours after Trump criticised India’s business environment and outlined plans for reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing duties on US imports.

Trump said at a press conference that India plans to increase its purchase of US defence equipment, including fighter jets, and may make the US its top oil and gas supplier.

Prime Minister Modi said India aims to double trade with the US by 2030. He posted on X, calling his White House meeting with Trump “excellent” and a boost to ties.

Here are the key takeaways from the meeting between PM Modi and President Trump:

Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently in custody at a Los Angeles detention center. He is closely linked to David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist and one of the main conspirators behind the attacks. Trump referred to Rana as “very evil,” emphasising the importance of bringing him to justice in India.

Strengthening defence cooperation: India and the US are set to deepen their strategic partnership across key sectors, with President Donald Trump announcing that Washington is moving forward to provide India with F-35 fighter jets.

This follows extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in areas like energy, critical technologies, and connectivity. Trump said that military sales to India would increase by billions of dollars starting this year. He also confirmed that the US is working towards supplying India with advanced F-35 stealth fighters.

Expanding energy trade: Trump said that he and Prime Minister Modi have reached a significant agreement, positioning the US as a leading supplier of oil and gas to India. He pointed out that India's tariffs, which can exceed 70 percent on American goods like cars, pose a “major issue” and that US oil and gas exports will help address the trade deficit with India.

Speaking at a press briefing with Modi, Trump said that PM Modi, “in good faith,” announced reductions to India’s “unfair and very strong tariffs,” which he described as a “big problem, I must say.”

“India imposes a 30, 40, 60, and even 70 percent tariff on so many goods, and in some cases, far more than that. For instance, a 70 percent tariff on US cars entering India makes it almost impossible to sell those cars. Today, the US trade deficit with India stands at nearly $100 billion, and Prime Minister Modi and I have agreed to negotiate to address these long-standing disparities,” Trump added.

Eliminating Terrorism: Both leaders addressed the issue of “radical Islamic terrorism,” with Modi expressing gratitude towards Trump for approving the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a Chicago businessman linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“India and the US will stand firmly together in the fight against terrorism,” Modi said in his statement. “We agree that eliminating cross-border terrorism requires decisive actions. I am deeply thankful to President Trump that a criminal responsible for the 2008 genocide in India will now be handed over to us,” he added.

Tariffs: “India’s been to us just about the highest tariff nation in the world. Anywhere in the world, they’ve been very strong on tariffs. I don’t blame them necessarily, but it’s a different way of doing business,” said Donald Trump.

He added, “It’s very hard to sell into India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs.”

Trump also revealed his new approach, “We’re just going to say: ‘Whatever you charge, we charge.”