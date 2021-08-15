PM Modi ends Independence Day speech with a poem, calls for action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his speech on the country’s 75th Independence Day on Sunday with a poem as he said nothing can stop India's dreams and aspirations from being fulfilled in the 21st century. PM Modi said today is the right time to start a new chapter in India's development journey by tapping into the unused potential. PM Modi stressed he has full faith in the country’s youth and said that this is a "can-do generation" and can achieve every goal. "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of the nation first,” PM Modi, who was wearing a traditional saffron safa or a headgear with red patterns and a long tail, also said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the 17th-century Mughal era Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, PM Modi said he is not a soothsayer but believes in action. The Prime Minister said every person will have to join hands to fulfil the resolutions the country has taken.

PM Modi recited a poem at the end of his nearly 90-minute speech on Independence Day. He recited a few lines during his Independence Day speech and the poem was also shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on its Twitter account.

Roughly translated the poem recited by PM Modi reads:

"This is the time, the right time

Precious time of India,

There's a power of innumerable arms,

There is patriotism everywhere,

Get up and wave the tricolour,

Hoist India's fate,

This is the time, the right time

Precious time of India,

There's nothing that you can't achieve,

Get up and start working,

Know your potential,

Know your duty to all,

This is the precious time of India,

It's time, right time”.