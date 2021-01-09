IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi expresses grief over death of infants in Maharashtra hospital fire
india news

PM Modi expresses grief over death of infants in Maharashtra hospital fire

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi tweeted.
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra. In picture - PM Narendra Modi(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident in a Maharashtra hospital in which 10 newborn babies died.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi tweeted.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.