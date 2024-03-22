'PM Modi following footsteps of Putin': Punjab CM Mann on Kejriwal's arrest

Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Friday lashed out at BJP-led union government, accusing them of spreading hate speech in the country and converting a democracy into a dictatorship. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann(ANI)

While speaking to the reporters after meeting the family of his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in a money-laundering case linked to an excise policy case, Mann said the AAP and opposition's INDIA bloc stood rock solid behind him in this tough times.

The Punjab CM further hailed Kejriwal and said that he is a patriot and will emerge from this episode a bigger leader. "Kejriwal is not just an individual but an idea," he added.

Mann also slammed the Narendra Modi-led centre, alleging partiality against the border state. He said that if it were in BJP's control, they would have removed the name of Punjab from the National Anthem.

"...BJP indulges in the maximum hate speech in the country... They have stopped the funds of the National Health Mission for AAP's Mohalla clinics... How dare they stop Punjab's tableau and celebrate Republic Day with Punjab's participation... If it were in their control, they would remove the name of Punjab from the National Anthem," news agency ANI quoted Mann as saying.

The Punjab CM also slammed the BJP, alleging that they were pursuing "dictatorship" and did not want any opposition leader to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Where is democracy in this country? In Russia, (Vladimir) Putin got 88 per cent votes. They are following Putin's path," Mann said, referring to the recent presidential poll in Russia.

Kejriwal who was arrested by the probe agency amid much chaos on Thursday night, was produced before the magistrate in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday where the ED sought a 10-day custody of the AAP leader citing that Kejriwal was the kingpin and the key conspirator of the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Meanwhile, in his first reaction after the arrest, Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the country regardless of whether he lives inside the jail or outside.