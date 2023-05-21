Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘A fruitful visit’: PM Modi thanks Japan’s Kishida for G7 invite; to leave for Papua New Guinea

ByNisha Anand
May 21, 2023 10:20 AM IST

PM Modi, in a tweet, expressed his gratitude to PM Kishida and the people of Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality during his stay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful visit to Japan Sunday, where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies on an invitation by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. PM Modi, in a tweet, expressed his gratitude to PM Kishida and the people of Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality during his stay. He also informed that he would be leaving for Papua New Guinea shortly.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front right, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, front left, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, back left, and U.S. President Joe Biden walk as they hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, western Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023.AP/PTI(AP05_20_2023_000270A)(AP)

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while.”

