PM Modi gets a warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Washington. See pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Indian diaspora as the country's "strength" as he landed in Washington on a three-day visit to the United States. He was welcomed by the members of Indian-American community members who stayed at the Joint Base Andrews despite rain.
"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi tweeted as he interacted with the Indian-American community at the airport.
He also posted the pictures of the warm welcome he received.
The Prime Minister was seen smiling and shaking handing with the members of the Indian-American community.
More than a hundred members from the Indian-American community had gathered at the air force base to welcome PM Modi. The crowd was chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers.
"We are so excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don't mind standing in rain. We are excited to meet Prime Minister Modi," news agency ANI quoted an Indian-American as saying.
PM Modi even stepped out of his car to meet people who were waiting to welcome him.
Upon his arrival in Washington, he was received by US department of state officials.
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attaché Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna also welcomed the Prime Minister.
This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.