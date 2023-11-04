PM Modi gives idea for 2047 HTLS theme: 'Developed nation, what next'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the theme for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) during India's centenary year of Independence would focus on “developed nation, what next”.

PM Modi at the concluding session of HT Leadership Summit.(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am sure in 2047, when HT Leadership Summit will be held, the theme will be ‘Developed Nation, What next’," said PM Modi during his address at the closing ceremony of the five-day-long HT Leadership Summit on Saturday.

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 all updates

The theme of this year's HT summit is "Beyond Barriers," which PM Modi found particularly fitting. He emphasised that India is surmounting various challenges to attain new milestones, exemplified by achievements in areas such as startups, mobile manufacturing, and digital transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi drew parallels of his political journey with the evolving themes of the HT Leadership Summit, transitioning from "Reshaping India" in 2014, to "Conversation for a Better Tomorrow" in 2019, and culminating with "Beyond Barriers" in 2023.

“The summit's theme in 2014 was 'Reshaping India,' signifying that the HT Group foresaw the transformation of India.” Modi said. In 2019, the HT Summit's theme revolved around 'Conversation for a Better Tomorrow,' he added.

"Now, as we approach discussions about the next year's Lok Sabha elections in 2023, your theme is 'Beyond Barriers.' As a political representative, I discern a message within it. You've made it clear that the public will support us after surmounting all obstacles," the PM said.

He said that people's determination will propel Bharat to become one of the top three economies during the upcoming "third term", Modi affirmed. "India has transcended all barriers, and we will persist in this trajectory."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ- ‘2024 election results will be beyond barriers’: PM Modi at HTLS 2023

PM Modi said that there have been monumental changes in headlines in the past decade. He said rating agencies are now revising India's growth forecast upward, in stark contrast to previous downward revisions.

He said, “There is a transformation of India's narrative. In 2013, the focus was on the Agusta Westland scam. In contrast, the conversation now centres on record-breaking defence exports”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON