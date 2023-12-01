PM Modi greeted with ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’ chants in UAE | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night arrived in Dubai, UAE, to attend the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate (COP28). The Indian diaspora in Dubai received PM Modi with a warm welcome, followed by a cultural dance performance. PM Modi greeted with ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’ chants in UAE

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the members of the diaspora can be heard chanting slogans like ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Abki baar Modi Sarkar’, and ‘Vande Mataram’. In another video, PM Modi can be seen shaking hands and interacting with the members.

One of the members of the Indian diaspora expressed joy at meeting PM Modi and said, “I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country…The one who brings glory to India all over the world is the diamond of India,” reported ANI. Another member said, “We are so happy to see PM Modi here. The world needs a leader like PM Modi.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi also expressed pleasure after meeting the Indian community in Dubai and shared several pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds,” he wrote.

PM Modi's engagement in Dubai

PM Modi is set to attend and address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit - the high-level segment of COP28 on Friday. He is also scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events.

Before leaving for Dubai, Modi in a statement said that “COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future course on climate action.”

The COP28 Summit is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE. According to reports, this year's COP28 is expected to stress on the importance of collective action to stop climate change and the critical role of finance in the low-carbon transition. It is also likely to focus on delivering money for climate action from richer to poorer countries.