PM Modi greets Amit Shah on his birthday: ‘Outstanding administrator who…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and praised his role within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah(Bloomberg)

“Birthday wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector,” Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The prime minister added: “His role in strengthening the BJP is laudatory. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health.”

Besides the prime minister, several other leaders also wished the home minister on his birthday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Shah is playing a very effective role in maintaining India's internal security.

"Happy birthday to the Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah. He plays a significant role in safeguarding India's internal security. Through his hard work, determination, and strong will, he is making a noteworthy contribution to the progress of the nation and society. May God keep him healthy and bless him with a long life," Singh wrote on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Shah is a “staunch nationalist” and “one of the most intelligent leaders of contemporary Bharat”.

“A staunch nationalist and one of the most intelligent leaders of contemporary Bharat, he is an inspiration for crores of Kayakartas like me. I have been extremely fortunate to receive his abundant affection and blessings. From the revocation of Article 370 to unprecedented development in police forces & infrastructure built up in remote border areas, as Union Home Minister his efforts has made the country Surakshit and Sashakt,” Sarma wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended birthday greeting to the home minister saying that he exemplifies discipline, diligence, and organizational skills.

