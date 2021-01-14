PM Modi greets nation on Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti and Pongal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.
"Many congratulations to the countrymen on Makar Sankranti. My wish is that Uttarayan Suryadev infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life. Makar Sankranti greetings to everyone," PM Modi tweeted.
Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya. The day also marks the start of the sun's northward journey, ushering in longer days.
The Prime Minister, while sending out Pongal greetings, said the festival showcases the best of Tamil culture.
Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family.
"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he said.
Magh Bihu is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.
"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," PM Modi said in another tweet.
(With inputs from agencies)
