PM Modi hails teachers' contribution in making of NEP: 'Interaction with them helped in formulating policies'

May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 02:51 PM IST

The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country is creating new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping these aspects in mind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, in Gandhinagar on Friday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, in Gandhinagar on Friday.(ANI)

Participating in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation, the Prime Minister said that lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy.

Addressing the gathering here, he said his interactions with teachers has helped the government in formulating policies at the national level.

"Our education system is transforming, and teachers and children are also transforming. In this transformation period, how we will move forward is important... My interaction with teachers has helped us in formulating policies at the national level," he said.

"Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy this time...today, India, making new opportunities as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind," he added.

The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.

During his day-long visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth around 4400 crores.

