PM Modi hails Andhra man for donating his retirement benefits for education of girls

In the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed a man from Andhra Pradesh, who donated all his retirement benefits for the education of girls.

The Prime Minister said that Ram Bhupal Reddy, opened about 100 accounts under 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana' and deposited more than 25 lakhs in their accounts.

"The mantra of serving society by rising above the self, is a part of our values, our sanskar. Countless people in our country are making this mantra their life goal. I came to know about Ram Bhupal Reddy ji, a friend living in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Ram Bhupal Reddy ji has donated all his earnings after retirement for the education of daughters. He opened accounts for about 100 daughters under 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana', and deposited more than 25 lakhs in it," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that philanthropic contributions by some persons highlight the values in Indian society as well as inspire and encourage others to engage in people's welfare.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Kunwar Singh's younger brother Shyam Singh, veteran army personnel, who donated his retirement funds for constructing a pipeline to supply fresh water to the villagers.

Kunwar Singh, is a farmer from Kachora village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

"There was a shortage of fresh water in this village for many years. Meanwhile, Kunwar Singh, a farmer of the village found water in his field 6-7 km away from the village. It was a matter of great joy for him. He thought... why not serve all the other villagers too with this water! But, ₹30-32 lakh were needed to transport the water from the farm to the village. After some time, Kunwar Singh's younger brother Shyam Singh came to the village after retiring from the army, and he came to know about it. He handed over all his money received on retirement for this work and by laying a pipeline from the farm to the village; he supplied fresh water to the villagers," he added.

