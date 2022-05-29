Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi addresses 89th edition of monthly radio programme
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi addresses 89th edition of monthly radio programme

LIVE UPDATES: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a monthly radio programme in which he talks about new topics in every episode. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on state-run All India Radio and Doordarshan television channel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file pic)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file pic)
Updated on May 29, 2022 11:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. This radio address comes at a time when the Prime Minister completed eight years in office on May 26.

In the 88th episode, the Prime Minister had recalled the contributions of former PMs of the country while mentioning the recently inaugurated "Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya" in the national capital.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeneres.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    WATCH: PM Modi addresses 89th edition of monthly radio programme

    Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

     

  • May 29, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    JP Nadda will listen 'Mann Ki Baat' & address party workers in Gurugram

    BJP national president JP Nadda will listen to PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' & address party workers today at 11am, at Community Centre, Sec 27, Gurugram, Haryana, ANI reported quoting BJP Media sources.

  • May 29, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    PM Modi tested general knowledge on country's museums in that last episode

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tested general knowldge on country's museums in the previous edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' Speaking about the importance of museums in the country, PM Modi said this topic is related to "past, present and future."

  • May 29, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    PM hailed expanding footprints of digital payments in last episode

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “incredible expansion” of India's online transaction footprints in his previous edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in April. He also asked his listeners to experiment with a "cashless day out" by using only digital mode for payments.

BJP MPs back in constituencies tomorrow as PM Modi focuses on Himachal Pradesh

  • Seized of the Himachal election challenge ahead, PM Modi is expected to make a major announcement from Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years of his government even as he galvanizes workers and public support for the BJP.
PM Narendra Modi will address a public rally on Shimla Ridge on May 31 to mark completion of eight years of his government.
PM Narendra Modi will address a public rally on Shimla Ridge on May 31 to mark completion of eight years of his government.
Published on May 29, 2022 10:40 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta
india news

India Covid update: 2,828 fresh cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours | 5 points

  • The death toll rose to 5,24,586 after 14 more people succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data.
A health worker administers a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Gurugram. (File image)
A health worker administers a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Gurugram. (File image)
Published on May 29, 2022 10:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

International Day of UN Peacekeepers: UN chief, minister Jaishankar pay respects

  • International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2022: UN Secretary-General António Guterres also took to Twitter and saluted the "dedication of one million women and men who have served as peacekeepers since 1948".
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters. (File image)(REUTERS)
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters. (File image)(REUTERS)
Published on May 29, 2022 10:20 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

BJP vs AAP vs Congress: Khattar, Kejriwal, Hooda hold rallies in Haryana today

Haryana is gaining political focus with civic body polls due next month. 
Manohar Lal Khattar, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhupinder Hooda hold rallies in Haryana today.
Manohar Lal Khattar, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhupinder Hooda hold rallies in Haryana today. 
Published on May 29, 2022 09:54 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Diplomacy is not just about 'wordsmithery' , says foreign minister| Video

Lauding India's ‘Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First’ policies, he said that it will have an impact on the country “beyond the confines of South Asia”.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses the inaugural session of NADI 2022 (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence) "Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022", at Radisson Blu, in Guwahati on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (ANI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses the inaugural session of NADI 2022 (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence) "Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022", at Radisson Blu, in Guwahati on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Dog-walking row: Maneka Gandhi says allegations against IAS officer wrong

Maneka Gandhi said the allegations of misuse of power against IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar were false. “I know him very well,” the BJP MP said. 
Maneka Gandhi said the transfer of Sanjeev Khirwar is a loss for Delhi. (HT Photo)
Maneka Gandhi said the transfer of Sanjeev Khirwar is a loss for Delhi. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 29, 2022 09:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Owaisi says India is 'neither Thackeray’s nor Modi's': ‘Was formed after...’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks came amid a series of claims by Hindu petitioners over mosques and Mughal architectures.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Bill Gates praises India: 'Success with vaccine drive offers lessons to world'

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met at Davos. 
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a picture of meeting with Bill Gates. (Twitter)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a picture of meeting with Bill Gates. (Twitter)
Published on May 29, 2022 06:03 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

BREAKING: Plane with 19 passengers aboard in Nepal loses contact, reports ANI

Breaking news updates - May 29, 2022: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news, and top news of the hour
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 29, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

Innerwear is saffron: PFI leader's remark against High Court judges

  • Kerala High Court had directed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with alleged provocative sloganeering at a rally in Alappuzha.
The Kerala High Court. (File Photo)
The Kerala High Court. (File Photo)
Published on May 29, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ANI |
india news

99 pilgrims die during char dham yatra

  • According to officials familiar with the matter, eight more people died during the yatra on Saturday.
"We are making all possible all efforts to prevent the death of the pilgrims most of whom are elderly persons," said Shailja Bhatt, director general health. (HT Photo)
“We are making all possible all efforts to prevent the death of the pilgrims most of whom are elderly persons," said Shailja Bhatt, director general health. (HT Photo)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByAjay Ramola, Mussoorie
india news

Modi to launch scholarship for children orphaned by Covid on May 30

  • The event will be held as part of a massive public outreach campaign, from May 30 to June 14, to mark the eighth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Ready to defend our territories: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

  • India and Nepal are currently repairing ties that were hit by several controversies during the term of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence last year.
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks during a joint press briefing with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (not pictured) after the exchange of agreements ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi last month. (Photo by Prakash SINGH/AFP)
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks during a joint press briefing with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (not pictured) after the exchange of agreements ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi last month. (Photo by Prakash SINGH/AFP)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Working on bolstering coastal security: Amit Shah

  • During an interaction with the officials at the academy, Union home minister Amit Shah appreciated the efforts taken by the BSF Gujarat Frontier and NACP to establish the institution in an area with adverse weather conditions and geographical challenges, the BSF said in a release.
Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the National Coastal Police Academy in Okha, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the National Coastal Police Academy in Okha, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

19 soldiers who were injured in Ladakh accident stable, says army

  • The accident took place at 9am around 25km from Thoise. The 26 soldiers were moving in a privately hired vehicle from the transit camp at Partapur, where an Indian Army brigade is headquartered, to a forward location in an area the army calls Sub Sector Hanif.
A vehicle carrying Indian Army soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday. (SOURCED.)
A vehicle carrying Indian Army soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector on Friday. (SOURCED.)
Published on May 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
