Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi addresses 89th edition of monthly radio programme
LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. This radio address comes at a time when the Prime Minister completed eight years in office on May 26.
In the 88th episode, the Prime Minister had recalled the contributions of former PMs of the country while mentioning the recently inaugurated "Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya" in the national capital.
'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeneres.
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
Follow all the updates here:
May 29, 2022 11:00 AM IST
WATCH: PM Modi addresses 89th edition of monthly radio programme
Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.
May 29, 2022 10:58 AM IST
JP Nadda will listen 'Mann Ki Baat' & address party workers in Gurugram
BJP national president JP Nadda will listen to PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' & address party workers today at 11am, at Community Centre, Sec 27, Gurugram, Haryana, ANI reported quoting BJP Media sources.
May 29, 2022 10:55 AM IST
PM Modi tested general knowledge on country's museums in that last episode
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tested general knowldge on country's museums in the previous edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' Speaking about the importance of museums in the country, PM Modi said this topic is related to "past, present and future."
May 29, 2022 10:41 AM IST
PM hailed expanding footprints of digital payments in last episode
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “incredible expansion” of India's online transaction footprints in his previous edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in April. He also asked his listeners to experiment with a "cashless day out" by using only digital mode for payments.
