Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi addresses 89th edition of monthly radio programme

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. This radio address comes at a time when the Prime Minister completed eight years in office on May 26.

In the 88th episode, the Prime Minister had recalled the contributions of former PMs of the country while mentioning the recently inaugurated "Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya" in the national capital.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeneres.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.