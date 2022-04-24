Home / India News / PM Modi calls for 'cashless day out'; hails expanding footprints of digital payments
india news

PM Modi calls for 'cashless day out'; hails expanding footprints of digital payments

  • The Prime Minister also lauded the increasing number of online payments and noted, "now, digital transactions worth 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country."
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File Photo)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File Photo)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the “incredible expansion” of India's online transaction footprints in his latest edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. He also asked his listeners to experiment with a "cashless day out" by using only digital mode for payments.

The prime minister said digital transactions worth 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty. 

"Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said, on 'Mann Ki Baat.' The Prime Minister also said that small online payments are helping build a big digital economy in India. Further, many new fintech start-ups are coming up, he underlined.

He also lauded the increasing number of online payments and noted, "now, digital transactions worth 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country." "In March, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions even reached 10 lakh crore," he added.

This was not only increasing facilities in the country but also encouraging an environment of honesty, the prime minister said.

Unified Payments Interface is an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India facilitating inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions.

'Mann Ki Baat' is a monthly radio programme in which he talks about new topics in every episode. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on state-run All India Radio and Doordarshan television channel.

Mann Ki Baat is also streamed live on all of PM Modi's social media platforms, as well as of PMO's.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi mann ki baat
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out