PM Modi hails BJP alliance with AIADMK for 2026 TN assembly poll: ‘NDA will uproot corrupt and divisive DMK’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the BJP's reunion with the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, ahead of the 2026 state assembly election and said the alliance will "uproot" the "corrupt and divisive DMK" for the sake of the state's progress.

The ruling DMK criticised the AIADMK for joining hands with BJP, calling the alliance a big “betrayal of Tamil Nadu”.

Modi expressed happiness about Friday's developments in Chennai in a late-night post on X. “Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress!” he said.

“Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji,” Modi said.

“For the sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which our alliance will do,” he added.

Palaniswami to lead NDA in TN

The two parties confirmed their alliance, after days of speculation, during union home minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai on Friday.

Shah said the alliance will contest the upcoming state assembly election under the leadership of AIADMK chief and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The BJP leader said that the election will be fought at the national level under Narendra Modi's leadership and under AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami's leadership at state level, PTI reported.

“The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is plagued by rampant corruption, atrocities against Dalits and women, and a complete breakdown of law and order. Under (CM M K) Stalin's leadership, the state has witnessed multiple scams including the ₹39,000 crore liquor scam, sand mining scam, energy scam, transport scam, money laundering, nutrition kit scam, free dhoti scam, illegal raids, smuggling, and MGNREGA-related irregularities,” Shah alleged.

When asked about AIADMK's divergent stand on several issues, Shah said those matters will be discussed and a common minimum programme will be evolved if required.

Palaniswami thanks Modi

Palaniswami thanked PM Modi for his “unwavering” support to the AIADMK.

“We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA . An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity. At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramod ji, AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision,” he said.

DMK slams alliance

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the AIADMK joining the NDA fold and called it a "big betrayal" of TN. “People of the state will give a befitting lesson to this alliance,” she told reporters here.

She also slammed Palaniswami for “sitting silently” during the press conference when Shah announced the alliance.

“TN CM had often said the two parties maintained contact and an alliance would re-emerge. That has turned out to be true,” she added.