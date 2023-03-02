PM Modi hails Cabinet nod for purchase of 70 trainer aircraft, 3 training ships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Security to approve the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft for the IAF will strengthen the ongoing efforts to make the defence sector self-reliant while also benefiting the vibrant MSME sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Modi also said that the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval to sign a contract for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships (CTS) will cater to the training requirements of the Navy and strengthen it further.

"The CCS under the chairmanship of PM Shri Narendra Modi has accorded approval to sign a contract for acquisition of 3 Cadet Training Ship (CTS) at an overall cost of Rs. 3108.09 Crs under Buy-Indian (IDDM) Category," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

In another tweet, Singh said, "The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft at the cost of ₹6,828.36 crores. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years."

Tagging the tweet, Modi said, "This is an important CCS decision which will add strength to the ongoing efforts to make our defence sector self-reliant and will also benefit the vibrant MSME sector."