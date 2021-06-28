PM Modi hails economic measures announced by FM Sitharaman, says these will enhance public health facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the economic measures announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive sectors suffering due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Taking to Twitter to praise the new loan schemes, PM Modi said, it will "enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources."

He also said that special focus has been placed on "strengthening healthcare facilities for our children". PM Modi was referring to the additional funding of ₹23,220 crore for setting up paediatric beds and facilities in hospitals, announced by Sitharaman earlier today.

In the following tweet, PM Modi also said that the measures will help stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment. "Result linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates our Government’s continuing commitment to reforms," he added in the same post.

Announcing a set of measures for reviving the economy battered by a severe second wave of Covid-19, Sitharaman also announced a ₹50,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for setting up of medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than eight metropolitan cities.

To boost tourism, the government waived off visa fee for the first five lakh travellers coming to India once the international travel resumes, as per the announcements by the finance minister. The government will also provide financial support to the more than 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders, she said.

Sitharaman also announced a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate new lending among the smallest borrowers and stated that this includes the 'stressed borrowers'. "Under the credit guarantee scheme, we aim to reach out to 25 lakh people who are absolutely small borrowers. Loan to be given to the smallest borrowers by Microfinance Institutions. A maximum ₹1.25 lakhs amount to be lent," she said.

The government also extended the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana and benefits from the free foodgrain programme for poor people.