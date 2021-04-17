Home / India News / PM Modi holds meeting to review Covid-19, vaccination situation
india news

PM Modi holds meeting to review Covid-19, vaccination situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting comes as India is witnessing a second and more severe wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:30 PM IST
PM Modi in a Covid-19 review meeting with top officials on Saturday. (ANI Photo )

Amid the record surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the coronavirus and vaccination situation.

Top officers across various ministries participate in the meeting that started at 8 pm today. The meeting is currently underway.

The country is currently witnessing a second and more severe wave of the pandemic.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, India recorded the highest-ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Saturday with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in 24 hours, which was also the highest number of daily new cases reported in the world. India contributed 22.8 per cent of the total cases reported worldwide on April 12.

According to the Union health ministry, in the last 24 hours, 1,341 Covid-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in India in the same period. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740.

Over the last couple of weeks, several states have flagged a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply and Covid-19 vaccines

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,99,37,641 till today.

