IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with top officials at 8pm
PM Modi backs night restrictions by states at Covid-19 review with chief ministers
PM Modi backs night restrictions by states at Covid-19 review with chief ministers
india news

PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with top officials at 8pm

The meeting comes after India on Saturday recorded 2,34,692 fresh Covid-19 infections.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 8pm on Saturday to review the Covid-19 and vaccination situation in India. Top officers across various ministries will participate in the meeting.

The meeting comes after India on Saturday recorded1.45 crore Covid-19 cases with 2,34,692 fresh infections - the sharpest-ever daily spike. 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as the country saw deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic this year.

PM Modi, earlier in the day, appealed that annual Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic" amid the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that it will give a boost to fight against the disease.

The Prime Minister yesterday held a high-level meeting about the efforts being made by the government to import medical grade oxygen to bridge the demand-supply gap.

WATCH: PM Modi urges to keep Kumbh participation 'symbolic' amid rising cases of Covid