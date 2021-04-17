PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with top officials at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 8pm on Saturday to review the Covid-19 and vaccination situation in India. Top officers across various ministries will participate in the meeting.

The meeting comes after India on Saturday recorded1.45 crore Covid-19 cases with 2,34,692 fresh infections - the sharpest-ever daily spike. 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as the country saw deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic this year.

PM Modi, earlier in the day, appealed that annual Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic" amid the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that it will give a boost to fight against the disease.

The Prime Minister yesterday held a high-level meeting about the efforts being made by the government to import medical grade oxygen to bridge the demand-supply gap.

