PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on phone: Kremlin

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:16 PM IST

The two leaders had held an in-person bilateral meeting in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

PM Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold talks on the sidelines of SCO summit in Samarkand in September. (Twitter@PMOIndia)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russia President Vladimir Putin, Russian state agency TASS confirmed in a statement.

No other details pertaining to the call were immediately available.

