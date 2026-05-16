PM Modi in Amsterdam: Clean energy, meeting with Rob Jetten, trade ties and more on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Netherlands for a two-day visit. After concluding his trip to the United Arab Emirates, the BJP leader arrived in Amsterdam, where he will meet his Dutch counterpart, Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The visit to the Netherlands marks Modi's second trip since 2017. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will be in Amsterdam from May 15 to 17.(Narendra Modi on X)

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The visit to the Netherlands marks Modi's second trip since 2017. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will be in Amsterdam from May 15 to 17.

After arriving in the Dutch capital, PM Modi stated that his visit would focus on strengthening trade and investment relations with the country, especially after the free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

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"This visit to the Netherlands is taking place at a time when the free trade agreement between India and the EU has given a significant boost to trade and investment relations. It offers the opportunity to strengthen ties in areas such as semiconductors, water, clean energy, and more," said Modi on X.

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{{^usCountry}} During his two-day visit, the PM will hold talks with Rob Jetten and pay a visit to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his two-day visit, the PM will hold talks with Rob Jetten and pay a visit to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modi will also be addressing the Indian community during an event on May 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi will also be addressing the Indian community during an event on May 16. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the MEA, the prime minister will also meet with Dutch business leaders during his visit.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a social media post, said the visit would provide an "opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India-Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe".

India and the Netherlands have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years across priority areas of water, agriculture, and health, moving beyond trade and investment.

The Netherlands is also one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India's fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment amounting to USD 55.6 billion.

People-to-people ties remain a key pillar of the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Amsterdam, with over 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin in the country.

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