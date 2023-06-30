Watch: PM Modi's candid conversation with youngsters during Delhi Metro ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in a candid interaction with youngsters while travelling on Delhi Metro on Friday. The interaction took place as PM Modi was en route to attend the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi. A video capturing their interaction also emerged, showing the PM surrounded by young passengers.

PM Modi interacting with young commuters while travelling via Delhi Metro on Friday.

In the video, PM Modi inquires about the hometown of a boy, who responds, "Sir, I am from Ranchi, Jharkhand. To this, the PM asks him if he has made any friends outside his domicile state, to which he says he did. “….are you friends with someone from south India or tried to learn a couple sentences of their language…,” Modi asked, to which another girl shared her experience of having learned a bit of Malayalam.

In another interaction, PM Modi asked the commuters to share if they would like to say something. “…we have benefited from 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program,” said a few young commuters. The prime minister also shared tips on how to deal with stress. “…when you're attached to something, stress begins…if you have a mindset of detachment and view the responsibilities as duties, there won't be any stress,” he said.

Their conversations also included discussions on different initiatives and policies, including the rapid ongoing transition into a cashless era due to the growing usage of UPI payments.

The PM also shared the photos of his metro journey on his Twitter profile and spoke about its experience while addressing the gathering at the DU event. “On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," he tweeted, sharing the photos.

While addressing the function at DU, he said, “Coming to the campus becomes more joyful when you travel with colleagues. Two friends together chatting about everything under the sun -- from Israel to Moon. Kaunsi film dekhi?(which movie did you see) OTT par wo series achhi hai? (Is that series worth watching on OTT) Wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi?(Have you seen that Instagram reel trend) So today, I also took Delhi Metro to chat with my young friends.”

