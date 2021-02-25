IND USA
PM Modi in poll-bound Puducherry & Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects (File Photo/PTI)
PM Modi in Puducherry & Tamil Nadu today, to inaugurate key projects

According to the itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Puducherry in the first half of the day, at around 11.30am, and, later, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore at around 4.30pm
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several key projects in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said on Thursday, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the southern Union Territory and its neighbouring state on the day.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit poll-bound Puducherry, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Thursday

“PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. Under PM Awas Yojana (Urban), tenements at Veerapandi and Thirukumaran Nagar in Tiruppur, Rajakkur Phase-II in Madurai and Irungalur in Trichy to be inaugurated,” the Hardeep Singh Puri-headed ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted, “Leaving for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to inaugurate development works that will further ‘Ease of Living’ and economic growth.”

“India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,” he had tweeted on Wednesday.


According to the itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Puducherry in the first half of the day, at around 11.30am, and, later in Coimbatore at around 4.30pm. In Puducherry, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for four-laning of NH45-A, Minor Port and Synthetic Athletic Track at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex etc. In Coimbatore, meanwhile, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over 12,400 crore.

Assembly elections are likely to take place in both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in April/May. Till then, Puducherry is likely to be under President’s rule after the collapse of the Congress-led government there on Monday and also because no other party is likely to lay stake claim to form government.

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:54 AM IST
