PM Modi to visit poll-bound Puducherry, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday, where elections are due in the coming few months. He will lay foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects during the visit.

"India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects," he tweeted on Wednesday ahead of the visit.

He will first go to Puducherry, where a programme is scheduled at 11.30 am. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of a part of National Highway 45-A which connects the union territory of Puducherry to Tamil Nadu.

The cost of the four-laning of the 56-km Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam will be about ₹2,426 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a medical college building in Karaikal and development of a minor port at Puducherry. The port will provide connectivity to Chennai and facilitate cargo movement for industries in Puducherry.

The inauguration of a 100-bed girls' hostel is also scheduled to take place.

In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project, a lignite based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW. It has been built at a cost of about ₹8,000 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project system and dedicate to the nation the 709 MW solar power project of NLCIL. The Prime Minister has been a vocal supporter of finding renewable energy sources, which in the future will help India get clean energy.

The Bhavanisagar dam and the canal systems comprises Lower Bhavani Project Canal System, Arakankottai and Thadapalli Channels, and Kalingarayan Channel. It irrigates over teo lakh acres of land in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, during a brief visit to the southern state, PM Modi had inaugurated a number of projects and handed over the Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane.

The Prime Minister has undertaken a series of tours to states scheduled for Assembly polls in 2021. On February 22, he inaugurated developmental projects worth over ₹3,000 crore in the state of Assam.