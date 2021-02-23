Puducherry CM resigned ahead of floor test: What may happen now
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. Here is all you need to know about the emerging political situation in Puducherry:
•The All-India NR Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have a majority of 14 lawmakers including three nominated MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 33-member House.
• But they are unlikely to stake a claim to form the government, and the President’s rule is imminent.
• The Narayanasamy government lost majority when five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators resigned in the run-up to the trust vote.
• It had the support of 12 lawmakers including two DMK MLAs, an independent legislator and speaker VP Sivakozhundu. The Speaker votes only when there is a tie.
• With the collapse of the government, the Congress now is not a part of the government in any southern state or Union Territory.
• Since 2019, the Congress has lost power similarly in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
• In an hour-long speech in the assembly, Narayanasamy attacked the BJP-led Centre and recently ousted lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for colluding with the Opposition and topping his government.
• Narayanasamy and his loyalists argued that the nominated members could not vote. Soon after, Narayansamy and his 11 MLAs walked out.
• Narayanasamy, who had been at odds with Bedi since 2016, had appealed to the President to recall her.
• Puducherry BJP president V Samithan said that while no move was discussed so far to stake claim to form the government, the party’s national leadership will take a decision.
• Former chief minister and opposition leader N Rangasamy said the government lost “because they didn’t deliver on their promises but they are blaming the Centre”.
• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Puducherry on February 25 to inaugurate government projects.
• He will later head to Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district to participate in a BJP rally in the poll-bound state.
• DMK chief MK Stalin called the government’s fall a “murder of democracy”. He said his party will move court if the BJP tries to delay polls in the UT.
Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi set to hold rallies today
- Farmers' union leaders as well lawmakers from the opposition have turned to Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support against the three farm laws.
Gujarat municipal election results 2021 live updates: Counting of votes begins
Court asks Uttarakhand government to submit details of Mahakumbh preparations
- One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
