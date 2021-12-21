Watch Live: PM Modi spotlights 'true women empowerment' in UP through govt schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several initiatives for the benefit of women in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday. After this, he began addressing a programme for which over two lakh women have gathered at the Parade Ground.

Watch Live: PM Modi addresses SHGs in Prayagraj

"I salute the holy land of Prayagraj, which is situated on the confluence of of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, by bowing my head. For hundreds of years, Prayagraj has been a symbol of nari shakti," the Prime Minister said.

“Before coming on the stage, I interacted with women of various welfare schemes, they shared talks of self confidence. The work for empowerment of women done in UP is being witnessed by the country,” he added. "The flow of progress in Uttar Pradesh cannot be stopped."

The Prime Minister, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders reached the venue shortly after 1pm. CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister with an idol of Goddess Durga.

He will be in Prayagraj for two hours. The initiatives launched by PM Modi today include transfer of ₹1,000 crore online into the accounts of 1.60 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs). This will benefit over 16 lakh rural women of UP helping to make them self-reliant and financially independent.

During the event, PM Modi also transferred an amount of more than ₹20 crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is ₹15,000 per beneficiary.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones of 202 Supplementary Nutrition (take home ration) Manufacturing Units in 43 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These units are being funded by the SHGs and will be constructed at the cost of approximately ₹1 crore for one unit.

Before reaching the venue, PM Modi interacted with business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis) to encourage them.

The PM will also transfer a sum of ₹4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis. When these Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, the government has planned a stipend for them for six months, so that these women get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions.