PM Modi in Slovakia: As two countries elevate ties, PM says ‘win-win for our friendship', invites Fico to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to Slovakia, the first by an Indian leader since the central European country’s independence in 1993.

PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on Monday held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his visit, the Prime Minister invited his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to India, saying he was delighted that the leader had publicly accepted his invitation.

The two leaders on Monday held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, while upgrading ties between India and Slovakia to a Comprehensive Partnership, ANI news agency reported. “I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to meet him and witness a historic moment in our relations. This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership,” PM Modi said while addressing a joint press statement with Sloval PM Fico in Bratislava.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Fico against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. The Prime Minister landed in Nice, France on Saturday and held bilateral talls with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates'. PM Modi will head back to France on Tuesday to attend the G7 summit being held in Evian on June 16 and June 17. Modi, Fico discuss new avenues of cooperation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Fico against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. The Prime Minister landed in Nice, France on Saturday and held bilateral talls with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates'. PM Modi will head back to France on Tuesday to attend the G7 summit being held in Evian on June 16 and June 17. Modi, Fico discuss new avenues of cooperation {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While reviewing bilateral relations between India and Slovakia, Modi and Fico also discussed new avenue for cooperation across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, space and nuclear energy, education and culture, as well as talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even as ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a “list of outcomes” from the meeting between leaders, PM Modi called it a “win win” for both countries. “A win-win for India-Slovakia friendship!” PM Modi said.

The MEA in a post on X had stated that Modi and Fico had also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including reforms in the United Nations. “India and Slovakia are also moving forward in close coordination on the global stage. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully,” PM Modi said in his address.

The meeting between the two leaders also led to agreements and understandings in several areas, including digital technologies, defence, cybersecurity, post-quantum technologies, audio-visual creation, mobility, and scientific cooperation, including in the field of nuclear energy. PM Modi said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Slovakia on labour migration, which would enhance the mobility of professionals and skilled workers between the two countries. “We will also soon finalise an MoU on social security,” PM Modi added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Trump to meet PM Modi during G7 summit in France next week, White House says

Meanwhile, Slovak PM Fico during PM Modi's visit vocalised his support for the recently concluded India-European Free Trade Agreement (FTA), referring to it as one of the most “ambitious” deals ever negotiated.

“It's one of the most ambitious free trade agreements which have ever been signed, and Slovakia is a country which not only welcomes this agreement but will take all necessary and practical steps to ensure that this agreement is implemented as fast as possible,” Fico said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON