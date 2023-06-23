Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner for PM Modi | Full list
PM Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the US, addressed a joint session of the US Congress and later arrived at the White House for the State dinner.
US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official State dinner at the White House on Thursday along with over 380 prominent guests featuring titans of business, fashion, entertainment like designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Reliance industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani among others.
PM Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States, addressed a joint session of the US Congress and later arrived at the White House for the State dinner at the invitation of the first couple.
Both the leaders shared some light-hearted moments while they raised a toast during the event. “Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States,” Biden said.
US First Lady Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis and other White House chefs to prepare the menu for the State Dinner.
The menu includes lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.
Here is a complete list of guests being invited for the State dinner:
Huma Abedin and Heba Abedin
Reem Acra and Dr. Nicolas Tabbal
Mala Adiga, director of policy and projects for the first lady, and Charles Biro
Revathi Advaithi and Jeevan Mulgund
Salman Ahmed, director of the policy planning staff for the State Department, and Cat Davis Ahmed
Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, and Robert Shriver III, deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management
Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Charlene Austin
Arindam Bagchi, additional secretary and spokesman for India
Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria
Bharat Barai and Panna Barai
John R. Bass, under secretary of state for management, and Holly Holzer Bass
Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein
Joshua Bell, Grammy-winning violinist
Stephen Benjamin, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, and Seema Shrivastava-Patel
Representative Ami Bera and Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera
Anthony Bernal, senior adviser to the first lady
Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden
Ashley Biden and Seema Sadanandan
James Biden and Sara Biden
Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Evan Ryan, White House cabinet secretary
Linden Prause Blue and Dr. Chollada Blue
Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, and Kurt M. Campbell, coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council
William Burns, director of the CIA, and Lisa Carty, US representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
Ángel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera
David Calhoun and Barbara Calhoun
Anthony Capuano
Manesh Chandwani and Alpana Patel
Jagtar Chaudhry
Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault
Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, and Aliza Hapgood Watters
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali
Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Karen Brudvig
Michael Cohen and Dr. Daralyn Samuels
Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
Jim Crown and Paula Crown
H. Lawrence Culp Jr. and Wendy Culp
Stephanie Cutter and Kellie Meiman Hock
Ashraf Mansur Dahod and Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod
Ronak Desai and Dr. Bansari Shah
Darshan Dhaliwal and Debra Dhaliwal
Gary Dickerson and Connie Dickerson
Jen O’Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff, and Patrick Dillon
Michael C. Donilon, senior adviser to the president, and Patricia Donilon
Mark Douglas and Madeleine Douglas
Ajit Doval, national security adviser of India
Jose W. Fernandez, under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and Andrea Gabor
Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser
Leonard Forsman and Jana Rice
Jane Fraser and Alberto Piedra
Adena Friedman and Mike Friedman
Thomas L. Friedman and Ann B. Friedman
Michael Froman, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, and Nancy Goodman
Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India, and Sean Burton
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Lynn Rosenman Garland
Rufus Gifford, US chief of protocol
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Jonathan Gillibrand
Anand Giridharadas
Philip Gordon, national security adviser to the vice president, and Rachel Gordon
Sanjay Govil and Vidya Govil
Jennifer M. Granholm, secretary of energy, and Karen Elizabeth Skelton
Palash Gupta and Khushi Gupta
Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general, and Rajiv Gupta
Geeta Rao Gupta, US ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues, and Arvind Gupta
Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and Dr. Seema Gupta
Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Dr. Javier Guzman
Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, and David Davighi
Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff
Roger Hochschild and Stephanie Hochschild
Kate Hoit and Julia Tivald
David Ignatius and Dr. Eve Ignatius
Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman
Dr. Irwin Jacobs and Representative Sara Jacobs
Anurag Jain
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, minister of external affairs of India
Representative Pramila Jayapal and Steven Williamson
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary
Jo Ann Jenkins and Dr. Francis Jenkins
Dr. Hiren Joshi, officer on special duty, India
Nikhil Kamath
Vrinda Kapoor
Vimal Kapur
Alfred F. Kelly Jr. and Margaret P. Kelly
Maxwell Taylor Kennedy and Vicki S. Kennedy
Max Kennedy
Neeraj Khemlani and Heather Cabot Khemlani
Representative Ro Khanna and Ritu Khanna
Dr. Suresh Khator and Renu Khator
Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King
Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss
Jennifer Klein, assistant to the president and director of the White House Gender Policy Council, and Zachary Stern
Senator Amy Klobuchar and John Bessler
Edward Knight and Amy Shepard Knight
Rohini Kosoglu and Ozkan Kosoglu
Arvind Krishna and Tarini Krishna
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi
Maria Teresa Kumar and Raj Udiaver Kumar
Vivek Kumar, private secretary to the prime minister of India
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secretary
Ben LaBolt, assistant to the president and director of communications
Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Emily Landrieu
Donna Langley and Ramin Shamshiri
Eileen Laubacher, senior director for South Asia, National Security Council, and Christopher Laubacher
Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren
Donald Lu, assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs, State Department, and Ariel Ahart
Anand Mahindra
Senator Joe Manchin III and Gayle Manchin
Will Marshall and Robbie Schingler
Christina Mather and Patricia Moynihan
Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security secretary, and Tanya Mayorkas
Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Emily Norris McCarthy
Doug McMillon and Shelley McMillon
Representative Gregory W. Meeks and Simone Meeks
Sanjay Mehrotra and Sangeeta Mehrotra
Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Menendez
Michael Miebach
Aruna K. Miller, lieutenant governor of Maryland, and David Miller
Deepak Mittal, joint secretary to the prime minister of India
Jon Moeller and Lisa Sauer
John Morgan and Matt Morgan
Dr. Denis Mukwege and Madeleine Kaboyi
James Murdoch and Kathryn Murdoch
Dr. Vivek Murthy, surgeon general, and Alice Chen
Sam Myers and Vicki Myers
Satya Nadella and Anu Nadella
Shekar Narasimhan and Charu Narasimhan
Shantanu Narayen and Reni Narayen
Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, and Grace Nelson
Indra Nooyi and Raj Nooyi
Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, and Drew Nuland
Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation
Maulik Pancholy and Ryan Corvaia
Deven Parekh and Monika Parekh
Tarini Parti and Preeti Parti
Milan Patel and Vinod Patel
Sameer Patel and Shannon Patel
Nancy Pelosi, speaker emerita of the House of Representatives, and Paul Pelosi
Charles E. Phillips and Karen C. Phillips
Jake Phillips, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president and legal adviser to the National Security Council, and Sheila Jaya Kadagathur
Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai
John Podesta, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president for clean energy, and Mae Podesta
Robert Pohlad and Rebecca Pohlad
Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Patrick Windham
Aftab Pureval, mayor of Cincinnati, and Dr. Whitney Whitis
Michael J. Pyle, deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs, and Chloe F. Schama
Natalie Quillian, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Ryan Quillian
James Quincey
Gautam Raghavan, assistant to the president and director of presidential personnel, and Andrew Masloski
Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce, and Andy Moffit
Deepak Raj and Neera Raj
Sanjay Ramabhadran and Vidya Iyer
Sripriya Ranganathan, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of India
M.R. Rangaswami and Krisanthy Desby
Vani Sarraju Rao, additional secretary, Americas, Republic of India
Vinay Reddy, director of speechwriting, and Neelima Reddy
Bruce Reed, deputy chief of staff, and Bonnie LePard
Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Punit Renjen and Heather Renjen
Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, and Amy Ricchetti
Curtis Ried, National Security Council chief of staff, and Patsy Ried
Chuck Robbins and Paige Robbins
Tim Roemer and Sally Roemer
Dr. Christopher Rothko and Lori Cohen
Jeanne Ruesch and Kevin O’Brien
Jennifer Rumsey and Jim Rumsey
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ambassador of India to the United States
Reshma Saujani and Mike Saujani
Representative Steve Scalise
Michael Schrum and Maya Rao
Senator Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Weiland
Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria
Peter Selfridge
Smita N. Shah and Maarten de Jeu
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, deputy national security adviser, and Jeffrey Randall
Jay Shetty and Richard Slavin
Madhu Shrivastava and Sulochana Shrivastava
M. Night Shyamalan and Bhavna Shyamalan
Nat Simons and Laura Baxter-Simons
Shamina Singh and Simi Singh Juneja
Rajesh Singh, trade secretary
Gwendolyn Sontheim and Cary Fowler, special envoy for global food security
Aaron Sosnick and Paige Perrone
Gene Sperling, senior adviser to the president, and Miles French
Sri Srinivasan, US Court of Appeals chief judge, and Chitra Wadhwani
Lisa Su and Daniel Lin
Rajesh Subramaniam and Gina Adams
Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, and Maggie Goodlander
Ellen Susman and Whitney Gordon
Katherine Tai, U.S. trade representative, and Robert Skidmore
James Taiclet and Carol Taiclet
Neera Tanden, White House domestic policy adviser, and Alina Edwards
Hemant Taneja
Louisa Terrell, director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, and Seema Nanda, US solicitor of labor
Nidhi Tewari, deputy secretary
Representative Shri Thanedar and Shashi Thanedar
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, representative of the United States to the United Nations, and Lafayette Greenfield
Mini Timmaraju and Ken Scudder
Annie Tomasini, director of Oval Office operations
Abeezar Tyebji and Paulomi Tyebji
Maju Varghese and Julie Varghese
Abraham Verghese and Cari Costanzo
Richard R. Verma, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, and Melineh Verma
Aseem Vohra, deputy chief of protocol
Lorraine Voles, chief of staff to the vice president, and A.J. Smith
Sunil Wadhwani and Nita Wadhwani
Gov. Tim Walz and Gwen Walz
Senator Mark Warner and Lisa Collis
Casey Wasserman and Jenny Chandler
Anne Wojcicki and Esther Wojcicki
Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Loyce Young-Smith
Ali Zaidi, White House climate adviser, and Dr. Candace Vahlsing
Uzra Zeya, under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights, and Thomas Nemeth
Jeffrey D. Zients, White House chief of staff, and Jonny Zients