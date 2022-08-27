PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge on Sabarmati river, pays impromptu visit later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday evening. He is on a two-day visit to his home state. He later paid an impromptu visit to the bridge.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier shared a few glimpses of the bridge that Modi inaugurated.

Glimpses of the Atal Bridge, which will be inaugurated by PM @narendramodi this evening in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/m1xRvNHj4a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 27, 2022

The bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300m long and 14m wide in the middle and connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, a press release has said.

Modi had also shared some visuals of the bridge and called it spectacular.

Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular! pic.twitter.com/6ERwO2N9Wv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

The foot over bridge has been built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

According to a release, the bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront,

