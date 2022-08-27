PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge on Sabarmati river, pays impromptu visit later
Atal Bridge: The bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300m long and 14m wide in the middle and connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday evening. He is on a two-day visit to his home state. He later paid an impromptu visit to the bridge.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier shared a few glimpses of the bridge that Modi inaugurated.
The bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300m long and 14m wide in the middle and connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, a press release has said.
Modi had also shared some visuals of the bridge and called it spectacular.
The foot over bridge has been built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
According to a release, the bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront,
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics