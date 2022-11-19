Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi

Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:03 PM IST

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and others were present at the grand event

The event aims to revive cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu (Twitter/@VCofficeBHU)
ByOliver Fredrick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Saturday.

The event aims to revive cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The Sangamam is being organized by the Government of India as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to uphold the Spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’.

The PM during the event also released books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture and interacted with Tamil students.

The PM will also pay respect to Adinams (Abbots) of Matha temples in Tamil Nadu and seek their blessings.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and others were present at the grand event.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the event will witness more than 51 cultural events.

A grand exhibition highlighting the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu will remain the main attraction for the day as part of the inauguration, while another showcasing the struggle of freedom fighters and Tamil cultures like Meenakshi Chittaranjan’s Bharatanatyam, folk music of Tamil Nadu, Irula and other tribal dances will also be the other highlight.

“The event will also feature mythological historical drama, puppet shows based on the Shiva Purana, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata,” officials said.

More than 2,500 delegates from all walks of life came all the way from Tamil Nadu to be a part of the Kashi Tamil Samagam.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims at providing opportunities for students, scholars, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experiences.

    Oliver Fredrick

    Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others.

