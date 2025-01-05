PM Modi inaugurates Krishna Park Extension: All you need to know about first section of Delhi Metro Phase 4
Passenger services are set to commence on the section on the Magenta Line from 3 pm on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section, marking the opening of the first segment of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Phase 4, officials announced.
As per the PMO release, this will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro’s Phase-4 to be inaugurated.
Passenger services will commence on the section on the Magenta Line from 3 pm Sunday, the DMRC's principal executive director Anuj Dayal said.
"With the addition of Krishna Park Extension Station, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning a total length of 394.448 km. This new section is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West on Magenta Line," Dayal said.
Here's all you need to know about Delhi Metro Phase 4:
- PM Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension stretch, the first section of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 today.
- Passenger services will commence on the section on the Magenta Line from 3 pm Sunday.
- The services between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension will be available at a frequency of 16 minutes initially to ensure a smooth scaling up.
- After the Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension addition, the Magenta Line will now become about 40 kilometres long.
- The rest of the Magenta Line extension from Krishna Park Extension to RK Ashram Marg will be completed in phases by 2026.
- The first Metro train, consisting of six coaches, procured by Delhi Metro for its Phase-4 operations, arrived in November last year.
- The Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line will receive 144 new coaches (24 trains), ANI reported.
- The section will include a single new station, Krishna Park Extension, extending the operational Magenta Line from Botanical Garden metro station to Janakpuri West.
- PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 26.5-kilometre Rithala-Narela-Kundli (Sonipat) Metro corridor under Phase 4.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Krishna Park Extension: All you need to know about first section of Delhi Metro Phase 4
SHARE
Copy