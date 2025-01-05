PM Modi inaugurates Krishna Park Extension: All you need to know about first section of Delhi Metro Phase 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section, marking the opening of the first segment of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Phase 4, officials announced. This is the first stretch of Delhi Metro’s Phase-4 to be inaugurated.(HT Photo)

Passenger services will commence on the section on the Magenta Line from 3 pm Sunday, the DMRC's principal executive director Anuj Dayal said.

"With the addition of Krishna Park Extension Station, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning a total length of 394.448 km. This new section is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West on Magenta Line," Dayal said.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi Metro Phase 4: