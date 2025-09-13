PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram’s first railway line, flags off Rajdhani Express

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line — the Bairabi–Sairang railway line — from Lengpui Airport, along with the Sairang railway station, and flagged off the state’s maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line — the Bairabi–Sairang railway line — from Lengpui Airport via video. (@RailMinIndia)

“This is a historic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram. Aizawl will be on the Indian railway map today. I proudly dedicate it to the people of the country,” Modi, addressing the gathering via video at Sairang, said.

“This new railway line will create opportunities in medical services, education, trade, tourism, and industry, and thereby strengthen regional prosperity by integrating Mizoram more closely with the rest of India,” he added.

The programme was originally scheduled at Aizawl’s Sipai Lammual, but Modi could not reach due to bad weather. Apologising to the people of Mizoram, he said, “But I can feel your love and affection from this medium.”

Modi also flagged off two more long-distance express train services: Aizawl (Sairang) to Guwahati and Aizawl (Sairang) to Kolkata, apart from Rajdhani Express from Aizawl (Sairang) to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal).

“For the first time, Mizoram will be connected to Delhi by Rajdhani Express. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihood of the people of Mizoram. Farmers and businessmen from Mizoram will reach more markets,” Modi said.

The construction of the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line spanned two decades, culminating in its successful commissioning by the Commissioner of Railway Safety in June this year.

Officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the line features 48 tunnels extending over 12.85 km, along with 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges, and nine road underbridges. Notably, one of the bridges, numbered 196, reaches a height of 104 meters.

The new line extends railway connectivity from Bairabi, located on the Assam–Mizoram border, to Sairang near Aizawl, directly linking the state capital with the national railway network for the first time. With this, Aizawl becomes the fourth capital city in the North East to be connected by railways.