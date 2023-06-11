PM Modi inaugurates first National Training Conclave in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the “first-ever” National Training Conclave, an effort by the government aiming to strengthen training infrastructure for civil servants across India, at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI / PIB)

The conclave is being organised in the backdrop of PM Modi’s will to bolster capacity building of civil services, said a statement. The PM has been “advocating for improvement and advancement in the governance process and policy implementation,” it said.

The event was hosted by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and is sponsored by the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - ‘Mission Karmayogi’. Over 1,900 representatives from training and research institutes across several regions and zones will be a part of this conclave.

Union minister of state for personnel, Jitendra Singh, CBC chairperson Adil Zainulbhai, CBC joint secretary SP Roy and other CBC members addressed the conclave. ‘Karmayogi Bharat’ chief executive officer (CEO) Abhishek Singh gave a presentation on ‘Integrated Government Online Training’ (iGOT).

The conclave is an effort to bring together all Civil Service Training Institutions (CSTIs) in a common setting with the aim to help identify strategies for the ecosystem to build and improve, said the official website of the government’s Capacity Building Program.