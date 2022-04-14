Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, buys first ticket

The Teen Murti Bhavan, which has been repurposed as the Prime Ministers' Museum, will be thrown open to the public on April 21.
PM Modi inaugurating the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (ANI)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, or the Prime Ministers' museum, dedicated to all prime ministers of the country since independence. The unveiling of the museum, which will be thrown open to the public on April 21, took place as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, as well as on the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, which is being observed today.

On the occasion, PM Modi also purchased the very first entry ticket of the museum.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) described the facility as a ‘tribute to every Prime Minister of India.’ The PMO said in a release, “Guided by the vision of PM Modi, the Sangrahalaya honours the contribution to every Prime Minister of India since independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.”

 

