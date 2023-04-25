PM Modi inaugurates projects, celebrates National Panchayati Raj Day in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Madhya Pradesh on Monday for the first leg of his multi-city tour for events, including National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations, in Rewa on Monday. On Tuesday, will flag off the country’s first water metro in Kerala’s Kochi.

Speaking at the Rewa's Special Armed Forces Ground, PM Modi called the participation of panchayat representatives on the National Panchayati Raj Day, a “powerful picture of India's democracy”.

In Madhya Pradesh, Modi participated in National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations and addressed more than 30 lakh panchayat representatives across the country.

Modi said, as per a press release of the Madhya Pradesh government, “Panchayati Raj Institutions are effectively implementing on ground the schemes made by the Central Government to make life easier for the rural poor personnel. Today, projects worth more than 17 thousand crores related to the development of Madhya Pradesh are being dedicated. These projects will help in making life easier for the people of the state. Along with this, new opportunities for employment generation will also be created.”

He added, “We all are the representatives of the people and are dedicated to the country and democracy. ‘Jan Seva Se Rashtra Seva’ [serving nation through serving people] is the goal of all of us.”

The event took place in the presence of Governor Mangubhai Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister for rural development and panchayati raj Giriraj Singh and other Union ministers and state ministers.

Modi conducted a virtual ‘griha pravesh’ (ceremony performed while entering a new house) for 4 lakh 11 thousand beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of five big group water supply schemes approved for Rewa, Satna and Sidhi districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh costing 7853 crores. He also laid the foundation for railway projects worth over 2300 crores.

“We are continuously working with dedication to make the dream of a developed India come true. For a developed India, it is necessary to improve the social and economic system of the villages and strengthen the Panchayat Raj system. Our government is continuously working in this direction,” he said.

Praising the Panchayati Raj system in the country, the PM said, “With the help of Panchayats, efforts are on to reduce the gap between villages and cities. Panchayats are being made smart through digital medium. In the construction of Amrit Sarovars, latest technology has been used in the construction process along with conducting surveys through drones."

Modi also launched the integrated e-Gram Swaraj and GeM portal for Panchayats of the country to pay for goods and services as per their requirements.

Modi further talked about the farmers of the state, he said, “About two and a half lakh crore rupees have been sent directly to the accounts of the farmers in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. About 90 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh have received Rs. 18 thousand 500 crore in this scheme. The farmers of Rewa have received about Rs. 500 crore from this fund. Due to hike in MSP, additional amount is reaching the villages.”

The Prime Minister also launched the Inclusive Development theme for the “Ekam Samaveshi Vikas” website and mobile app to increase the participation of people in ensuring that complete benefit of government schemes are taken.

Modi also spoke about the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Baat, which will be the 100th episode of the series. Urging people to join the episode on Sunday, PM said, “The achievements of many people of Madhya Pradesh have been mentioned in Mann Ki Baat.”

Chouhan praised the Mann Ki Baat series and said it resides in the hearts of Indians. He further said, “It is very fortunate that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be telecast on 30th April. Arrangements will be made for people to listen to Mann Ki Baat in all the polling booths, wards and panchayats of the state. The residents of the state must join the Mann Ki Baat programme on April 30 from 10.45 am.”

Saying that the PM spoke about saving the earth and protecting the environment, Chouhan “administered a pledge to the people of the state to save electricity, save water, plant trees, adopt natural farming and contribute in cleanliness”, the press release said.

