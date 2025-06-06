PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, marking a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure journey. Prime Minister Narendra at the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, Friday(PTI)

After landing at the Air Force station in Udhampur, PM Modi flew to the Chenab bridge site to formally inaugurate the marvel. This visit marks his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor, a military strike across the border in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed 26 lives.

Modi also spoke with chief minister Omar Abdullah, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and union minister Jitendra Singh while viewing an exhibition on the USBRL project.

During the visit, PM Modi also interacted with engineers, workers, and officials who were involved in the execution of the ambitious project that connects Kashmir to the rest of India by rail.

The iconic structure, built across the Chenab river, is part of USBRL project that now connects Kashmir with the rest of the country through rail.

Following the Chenab railway bridge inauguration, Modi is also set to inaugurate India’s first cable-stayed Anji bridge, further enhancing connectivity in the region.

He will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, completing the full 272-km USBRL stretch.

Chenab bridge part of ₹ 43,780 crore Rail Link

The world’s highest railway arch bridge is standing at 359 metres above the riverbed—35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The USBRL project, built at an estimated cost of ₹43,780 crore, features 36 tunnels stretching 119 km and 943 bridges, offering all-weather rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India. The completion of this mega project is seen as a turning point for regional development and national integration.

The prime minister said the link would “transform mobility, bring prosperity and improve the quality of life for the people of Kashmir.”

Focus on road and traffic infrastructure

To ease movement in border regions, Modi will also inaugurate multiple road and flyover projects. These include the Rafiabad-Kupwara road widening on NH-701, the Shopian bypass on NH-444, and flyovers at Sangrama and Bemina junctions in Srinagar.