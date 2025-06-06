Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river in J&K

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2025 12:24 PM IST

After landing at the Air Force station in Udhampur, PM Modi flew to the Chenab bridge site to formally inaugurate the marvel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, marking a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure journey.

Prime Minister Narendra at the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, Friday(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra at the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, Friday(PTI)

After landing at the Air Force station in Udhampur, PM Modi flew to the Chenab bridge site to formally inaugurate the marvel. This visit marks his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor, a military strike across the border in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed 26 lives.

Modi also spoke with chief minister Omar Abdullah, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and union minister Jitendra Singh while viewing an exhibition on the USBRL project.

During the visit, PM Modi also interacted with engineers, workers, and officials who were involved in the execution of the ambitious project that connects Kashmir to the rest of India by rail.

The iconic structure, built across the Chenab river, is part of USBRL project that now connects Kashmir with the rest of the country through rail.

Also read | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link today: 8 landmark achievements

Following the Chenab railway bridge inauguration, Modi is also set to inaugurate India’s first cable-stayed Anji bridge, further enhancing connectivity in the region.

He will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, completing the full 272-km USBRL stretch.

Chenab bridge part of 43,780 crore Rail Link

The world’s highest railway arch bridge is standing at 359 metres above the riverbed—35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The USBRL project, built at an estimated cost of 43,780 crore, features 36 tunnels stretching 119 km and 943 bridges, offering all-weather rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India. The completion of this mega project is seen as a turning point for regional development and national integration.

The prime minister said the link would “transform mobility, bring prosperity and improve the quality of life for the people of Kashmir.”

Focus on road and traffic infrastructure

To ease movement in border regions, Modi will also inaugurate multiple road and flyover projects. These include the Rafiabad-Kupwara road widening on NH-701, the Shopian bypass on NH-444, and flyovers at Sangrama and Bemina junctions in Srinagar.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river in J&K
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On