Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting Sonamarg year-round

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 12:38 PM IST

The Z-Morh tunnel improves year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, bypassing landslide-prone and avalanche-affected areas on the Leh route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, making the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible year-round.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh tunnel in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday.
The Prime Minister landed at Srinagar airport around 10.45 am and proceeded to Sonamarg for the inauguration of the strategic tunnel, which is also important from a defence perspective, officials said.

On Sunday, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Srinagar for the event.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The 6.5 km long two-lane tunnel connecting Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was constructed at an expenditure exceeding 2,700 crore.

The tunnel also features a 7.5-metre-wide emergency escape passage.

Located at an altitude of more than 8,650 feet above sea level, the Z-Morh tunnel will significantly improve year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, facilitating the route to Leh while bypassing the landslide-prone and avalanche-affected areas.

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the assembly elections held last September-October, also met with the construction workers.

This visit was a recognition of their dedication and efforts in completing this remarkable engineering project despite the challenging conditions they faced.

The Z-Morh tunnel, which began construction in May 2015 and was completed in 2024, is now fully operational after its soft opening in February 2024.

Along with the ongoing Zojila tunnel project, the Z-Morh tunnel will provide uninterrupted connectivity to both the Baltal and Ladakh regions, supporting both civilian and military traffic.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the Z-Morh tunnel offers real-time updates and ensures seamless connectivity, setting a new benchmark for regional infrastructure and significantly enhancing the travel experience.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which oversees the project, has termed it a transformative development for the region.

NHIDCL hailed the Sonamarg Tunnel as a breakthrough, emphasizing that it not only connects Gagangir and Sonamarg but also unlocks the region’s full potential for trade and tourism.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
